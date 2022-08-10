OMG! Fans of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, have found a new favorite couple in #AkshNav! Check out some of the best reactions here!

Abhimanyu and Akshara's life has witnessed many changes as they have been living separate lives post the leap.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 03/27/2023 - 16:57
Check out some of the best reactions here

MUMBAI : In the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have currently won the hearts of fans. 'AbhiRa' is loved by fans and is always trending.

ALSO READ:  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Aarohi walks out of Birla House taking Ruhi; Manjari distraught

But their love story has garnered a lot of fans and popularity for the show. It is the chemistry of the actors that makes them the best jodis on television. Fans call them #AbhiRa with love and they often use these hashtags to make fan edits and showcase their love for the duo.

And while the love for AbhiRa stays intact, it looks like the new love story of Abhhinav and Akshara might slowly be gaining traction too and fans call them #AkshNav with love.

And the fans of AkshNav are just overjoyed with the recent storylines and they take to Twitter to share the best reactions here:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

How adorable are AkshNav together? While we still love AbhiRa, this new couple is getting all the appreciation and love from the fans.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! Abhinav gets insecure seeing Akshara and Abhimanyu getting close?

 

OMG! Anupama fans are distraught over the turmoil in MaAn’s life because of the new twists! Check out some of the best reactions here!