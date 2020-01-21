OMG! Fans say BB13 is scripted

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is the most popular as well as the controversial season of the reality show. The extension of 5 weeks has already created a buzz among fans.

The show garners a lot of tweets and comments online. Fans are now getting bored with the ongoing content in the house. Here is a video were one fan had said now it seems like pushing had become a ritual in the house. Every now and then, contestants are engaging in violence. It is even being said that BB is scripted because the fights going on in the house are on silly words like footage, jealous, chela, and pyaada.

Even the respect for the host Salman Khan is not seen this time among the contestants.

Have a look below, and tell us what you think.