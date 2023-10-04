OMG! Gashmeer Mahajani finally breaks silence on doing reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss

Gashmeer is a well-known name in the world of the entertainment. The actor recently did a Q & A round with his fans and one of them asked him about his thoughts on reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss.
MUMBAI:Gashmeer Mahajani is a well-known television star. He rose to fame with his performance as Aditya in Star Plus's Imlie, where he was paired opposite Sumbul Touqeer Khan. The couple was loved by the audience.

But, Gashmeer decided to quit the show as he wanted to do something different, and hence, he put an end to Aditya Tripathi. Fans were heartbroken with this news as they missed him on the show.

Gashmeer is a huge star in the world of Marathi cinema. He debuted with P. Som Shekar's Hindi film ‘Muskurake Dekh Zara’ in the year 2010. In 2015, he achieved popularity when ‘Carry On Maratha’, his Marathi film debut, and ‘Deool Band’ were released.

He was last seen on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, where he showcased his dancing skills and impressed the judges and audience. No wonder he was one of the finalists of the show.

He is currently seen in the television show “Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal”, where he plays one of the leads of the show, Armaan.

Recently, Gashmeer held a Question-and-Answer session on his social media handle, where he answered all of the fans' burning questions.

One of his fans asked as to what he thinks about doing reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss.

To which, the actor said “None, if you are an actor or a creative person and if you believe in yourself, you need to stay away from these shows”. 

Well, last year, the actor was offered the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, but things didn’t work out at the last moment, owing to date issues. Hence, he couldn’t be a part of the show.

