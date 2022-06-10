OMG! Gauahar Khan reveals how Zaid Darbar reacts to her intimate scenes on screen

MUMBAI : Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan are one of the most loved and celebrated couples on television.



They have a massive fan following, and fans love watching them together.



The couple is coming together for a project for the first time, and fans are super excited to see them together.

The two make a cute couple, setting major couple goals and are super loved by the fans and audience.



In a recent interview, Gauahar Khan opened up on being secure in their relationship and how as a husband, Zaid is very supportive of her doing intimate scenes.

Gauahar said “ I have been very lucky that I have Zaid in my life as recently when I was doing an intimate scene, Zaid was in the same hotel and after I shot the scene and came he asked me how did it go and I felt so blessed that I have him as my husband as he is so secure in his marriage and I don’t have to think before I take up work”



On the other hand, Zaid said “It’s my experience in life that has taught me to be this way and that’s why I chose her as my partner as I know that I can trust her blindly with anything and it’s so important to build trust in a relationship”



Well, there is no doubt that Zaid and Gauahar make a wonderful pair and the fans love watching them.



