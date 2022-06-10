OMG! Gauahar Khan reveals how Zaid Darbar reacts to her intimate scenes on screen

Gauahar recently in an interview has revealed how her husband reacts when she does intimate scenes on screen.

OMG! Gauahar Khan reveals how Zaid Darbar reacts to her intimate scenes on screen

MUMBAI : Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan are one of the most loved and celebrated couples on television.


They have a massive fan following, and fans love watching them together.


The couple is coming together for a project for the first time, and fans are super excited to see them together.

The two make a cute couple, setting major couple goals and are super loved by the fans and audience.


In a recent interview, Gauahar Khan opened up on being secure in their relationship and how as a husband, Zaid is very supportive of her doing intimate scenes.

Gauahar said “ I have been very lucky that I have Zaid in my life as recently when I was doing an intimate scene, Zaid was in the same hotel and after I shot the scene and came he asked me how did it go and I felt so blessed that I have him as my husband as he is so secure in his marriage and I don’t have to think before I take up work”


On the other hand, Zaid said “It’s my experience in life that has taught me to be this way and that’s why I chose her as my partner as I know that I can trust her blindly with anything and it’s so important to build trust in a relationship”


Well, there is no doubt that Zaid and Gauahar make a wonderful pair and the fans love watching them.


