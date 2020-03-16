OMG! Ghaziabad-based fashion blogger dies in Agra, police arrests her husband

Ghaziabad-based fashion blogger died after being pushed off from the fourth floor of a building with her hands tied in Agra

MUMBAI: A Ghaziabad-based fashion blogger died after being pushed off a building with her hands tied in Agra on Friday (June 24). The police have identified the victim as Ritika Singh (30) and apparently arrested the woman's husband and two others.

Reportedly, the woman was staying with her live-in partner, and was confronted by her husband Akash Gautam over this. An argument took place between the two, post which Akash and his family members allegedly tied Ritika's hands and pushed her off the apartment's balcony.

Sudhir Kumar Singh, SSP Agra was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "During the probe, it was found that she had been living with another man in a flat. Her husband came with his family members, a struggle ensued between the two and she was later pushed off the building. She sustained fatal injuries. The husband and two others have been arrested."

The officers revealed that Ritika, who had got married to Akash in 2014, shifted from Ghaziabad to Firozabad where Ritika befriended Vipul on Facebook. The two had been living with her friend Vipul in the apartment for one and a half years.

When her husband came to know about her whereabouts, he went to the flat with his relatives and beat Vipul and Ritika up and tied their hands and legs. They pushed Ritika off the fourth floor who sustained head injuries. She was declared dead when she was rushed to the hospital.

