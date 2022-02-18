Omg! GHKKPM: Mohit aka Vihan is in Major trouble, for this reason, Check out

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and tops the TRP charts.

Vihan Verma aka Mohit Chavan and Sneha Bhawsar aka Karishma Chavan are couples. And Sheetal Maulik aka Sonali Chavan and Mridul Kumar aka Omkar Chavan are portraying the parents of Mohit in the show. They have shared a hilarious video together that is unmissable.

The video is so relatable and fans are just loving their rapport and are demanding more fun moments from the cast.

Meanwhile, Sada's men will manage to nab the cop who was undercover and passed the information to the police about Sada. Sada will be extremely furious with him and shoot him in front of Sai. Sai will panic seeing this but still try to convince Sada. What will be Sada's next step towards Sai? Will he back off and forgive Shruti and Virat?