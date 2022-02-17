Omg! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin cast goes with the trend, but here's the twist!

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and tops the TRP charts.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin cast Tanvi Thakker aka Shivani Chavan, Ayesha Singh aka Sai Joshi, Vihan Verma aka Mohit Chavan and Sheetal Maulik aka Sonali Chavan are all have come together for a trending reel that is simply unmissable.

Fans are very much loving their off camera rapport and are hoping that they share the same bond with each other for many years to come.

In the show we see that, Paakhi will blame Shruti and ask if she is behind all this. On the other hand, Sada and Sai discuss how Shruti and Virat must have met and how they cheated on them. A lot of drama lies ahead for Virat and Sai. Will Virat be able to find Sai? Will Sada let go Sai? What will happen? What do you think?

