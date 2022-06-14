OMG! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's girl gang goes with a trend but here's a twist!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and features high on the TRP charts. The show features Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh playing the characters of Virat and Sai. Aishwarya Sharma plays Pakhi.

Also read HIGHPOINT DRAMA! Paakhi makes a comeback in the Chavan house with Mansi, threatens Bhavani to take police action if she doesn't let her inside in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In this video we see Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt aka Pakhi, Kishori Shahane aka Bhavani, Vishwapreet Kaur aka Vaishali, Sheetal Maulik aka Sonali goes with a trend which will definitely take you for a laughter ride. Take a look at their funny banter in this video and let us know what you think in the comments below.

Check out the video

Also read OMG! Sai loses her control and falls off the stairs in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Meanwhile in the show we see that, Paakhi gives them Sai's example when Sai had called the police so that she could enter the Chavan house.

Furthermore, Paakhi builds praise for Sai which shocks everyone.

Not just this, Paakhi also goes and hugs Sai and this takes everyone by surprise as both never liked each other.

Paakhi has already started playing her game with Sai to make a place for herself in the Chavan house.

It will be interesting to see if Sai and Virat will fall into Paakhi's trap or not.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.