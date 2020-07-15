OMG! GTNHP: Ganga kidnaps Guddan's baby girl

MUMBAI : Zee TV's Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega will witness lots of drama in the upcoming episodes.

The viewers will see how Guddan's condition will get complicated during the baby shower and she experiences labour pain.

But due to the pandemic crisis, the Jindal family is not able to take her to the hospital and she delivers her baby at home.

Guddan is blessed with a baby girl but the doctor says that the baby was stillborn and she didn't survive. This shocks the entire family and Akshat is left speechless.

However, there's more twist in this shocking drama asGuddan's baby is perfectly fine and she is kidnapped by Ganga and her husband.

Ganga bribes the doctor to say that Guddan's baby died. Ganga along with her husband will take the baby and put her into a basket and keep it in a vegetable van.

Meanwhile, Guddan will question about her baby to Akshat and the family members.



