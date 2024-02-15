OMG! Have Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel broken up? The latter shares a cryptic post leaving fans worried

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 has been one of the most loved reality shows on Indian Television. The show has had 16 successful seasons and the 17th one just got concluded. Among the popular contestants, Isha and Samarth have been one of the most loved.

Samarth came in as a wild card contestant and quickly won over viewers with his charm and witty humor. The duo are in a relationship which was later revealed in the show. Now, Samarth’s cryptic post has grabbed a lot of eyeballs.

Samarth shared a cryptic post that read, “Kuch log kaam mein itne busy hogae ki subse milne ka, post karne ka waqt hain but apno se nahi, (Some people are so busy with work that they have time to meet others and post on social media, but not meet you) anyways. Happy Valentine’s Day to all of you. May god bless you and your loved ones.”

Later, Samarth shared a picture holding a girl’s hand.

Credit-IndiaToday

