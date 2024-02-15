OMG! Have Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel broken up? The latter shares a cryptic post leaving fans worried

Samarth came in as a wild card contestant and quickly won over viewers with his charm and witty humor. The duo are in a relationship which was later revealed in the show. Now, Samarth’s cryptic post has grabbed a lot of eyeballs.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 02/15/2024 - 16:09
Isha Malviya

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 has been one of the most loved reality shows on Indian Television. The show has had 16 successful seasons and the 17th one just got concluded. Among the popular contestants, Isha and Samarth have been one of the most loved.

Also Read-Isha Malviya spotted at T Series office, to play a pivotal role in a movie?

Samarth came in as a wild card contestant and quickly won over viewers with his charm and witty humor. The duo are in a relationship which was later revealed in the show. Now, Samarth’s cryptic post has grabbed a lot of eyeballs. 

Samarth shared a cryptic post that read, “Kuch log kaam mein itne busy hogae ki subse milne ka, post karne ka waqt hain but apno se nahi, (Some people are so busy with work that they have time to meet others and post on social media, but not meet you) anyways. Happy Valentine’s Day to all of you. May god bless you and your loved ones.”

Also Read-What ! Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya roped in for a project together?

Later, Samarth shared a picture holding a girl’s hand.

Check it out here;

What are your thoughts on this story? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit-IndiaToday 
 

Samarth Jurel Isha Malviya bigg boss 17 Abhishek Kumar TV news KhaanZaadi Vicky Jain Ankita Lokhande TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 02/15/2024 - 16:09

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Udaariyaan: Planning and Plotting! Aaliya think of sending Aasma back to Murtazim and Zaid
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists...
Yay: Mangal Lakshmi starring Deepika Singh and Naman Shaw gets its launch date!
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has been constantly updating its viewers with the latest updates from the world of television....
Esha Deol-Bharat Takhtani Divorce: Must Read! “Hemaji is not accountable for her daughter’s actions; It was brewing for a while”
MUMBAI :Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani left many shocked when they announced their divorce recently after 12 years of...
Exciting! Bigg Boss 17’s Sana Raees Khan to be part of this upcoming Netflix series
MUMBAI :The 2015 Sheena Bora Murder case shocked the entire nation. Indrani Mukherjea, CEO of INX Media and Sheena’s...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! Abhira stunned to see Yuvraj, Her biggest nightmare
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Exclusive! Gaurav Sharma and Brijendra Kala roped in for Amazon miniTV series Revolution Padhai Ki Ladai
MUMBAI : Keeping the promise to deliver some great news from OTT, movies and television, we are back with another...
Recent Stories
hema
Esha Deol-Bharat Takhtani Divorce: Must Read! “Hemaji is not accountable for her daughter’s actions; It was brewing for a while”
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Mangal Lakshmi
Yay: Mangal Lakshmi starring Deepika Singh and Naman Shaw gets its launch date!
Muskaan
Congratulations! Harshad Arora and Muskaan Rajput announce their engagement
Nitish
OMG! Mahabharat’s Nitish Bharadwaj files an FIR against wife Smita Bharadwaj for mental harassment
Abhishek Kumar
SHOCKING! Bigg Boss 17 runner-up Abhishek Kumar pens a CRYPTIC MESSAGE for Isha Malviya post her breakup with Samarth Jurel
Khanzaadi
Lol! Khanzaadi has a Moye Moye moment with Anurag Dobhal, check out what happened
Shraddha Arya
Lol! Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya shows how her husband makes a heart, and it is hilarious