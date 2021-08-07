OMG! Have a look at all the allegations put by Yo Yo Honey Singh's wife Shalini Talwar, regarding the domestic violence case filed against the rapper

MUMBAI: The current hot topic which is going viral on social media is really a serious and deep matter. The public is shocked to see this side of the rapper. Yo Yo Honey Singh's wife Shalini Talwar (38) has shooted shocking allegations against the rapper and his family. She has accused Singh of domestic abuse, extra-marital affairs and many more. She also has specifically mentioned the blame on her father-in-law.

In some real events that took place, a case of domestic violence has been filed against rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh. The news was confirmed on Tuesday. Shalini Talwar has accused the rapper of multiple offences under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. Delhi's Tis Hazari Court had also issued notice on the singer. The singer has been asked to file his response before the deadline of August 28.

Talking about the duo's earlier life, Singh and Shalini have been married since 2011. Before the duo got married, they were in a relationship. Singh came out of his marital status in public only in 2014. The singer maintained that he didn't want his marital status to interfere with his career. He wanted to keep his personal and professional life in different positions in his life. It was during this time that Shalini faced domestic violence at the hands of Singh.

In her plea filed in Delhi's Tis Hazari court, Shalini has accused Singh of "mercilessly beating" her. She mentioned that Singh thought that she leaked their wedding photographs and later, "panicked and mercilessly beat her."

Shalini has also accused Singh of having extra-marital affairs with not one but multiple women. He believes that Honey Singh was not at all loyal towards her. In addition, she has alleged that Singh was sexually involved with one of his female colleagues during the shoot of his popular song Brown Rang De. She claimed that when she confronted him, he "threw a liquor botter' at her.

Shalini has also claimed that she was subjected to numerous incidents of physical, verbal, mental, and emotional abuse at the hands of Singh. Not only Honey Singh but his family was too involved in the same. Shalini, claimed that Singh beat her many times in the last few years adding that she is constantly living under fear as he and his family have threatened her with physical harm.

"Due to mental harassment and cruelty imposed upon her over a period of time, she also suffered from symptoms of depression and sought medical help," she had stated, filed through advocates Sandeep Kapur, Apoorva Pandey, and G G Kashyap.

Shalini also blamed her father-in-law for a shocking act. She blamed that once Singh's father walked into her room in inebriated condition while she was changing and alleged that he moved his hands over her chest.

Shalini has sought Rs 10 crore interim compensation from Singh under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, saying she felt like a "farm animal" being subjected to cruelty. She has also requested the court to order the singer to pay a rent of Rs 5 lakh every month for fully furnished accommodation in Delhi. Apart from this, Shalini has also sought to "restrain the singer from selling or creating any third person interest in their shared household and from selling her dowry articles."

An official statement from Yo Yo Honey Singh is awaited on the said case. The public is going rebellious to see all this coming up these days.

Credits- Times Now News

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned TellyChakkar