OMG! Have a look at the actors who refused the role of “Ishaan” in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein is one of the most successful and top shows on television and her were bring you the list of actors who had refused the role of “Ishaan”
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 08/05/2023 - 05:00
Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Meiin

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

The leads of the show, Ayesha and Virat, are loved as an on-screen couple and have a good fan following. Their characters have become household names.

Viewers like the banter between Sai, Virat, and Pakhi, and no wonder the show is doing so well.

But recently the show took a leap of twenty years and the old cast said a “Goodbye” to the show and new actors were introduced.

Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora and Sumit Singh are the new leads of the show and the audience are loving their chemistry too.

The storyline is interesting and the audience is hooked up to the show.

Shakti Arora who essays the character of Ishaan Bhosle is a very strong character who stands for the wrong and voices his opinions.

But did you know that the makers before finalizing Shakti for the role of Ishaan offered it to many actors who then refused the role for some or other reason?

ALSO READ :Actresses who refused the role of Sai in Ghum Hai Kisi ke Pyar Main

Check out the list of actors who refused the role of Ishaan Bhosle in the show :

1 Akshay Dogra

Akshay is a known actor in the television industry and he is best known for his roles in serials like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, Waaris, Do Dil Ek Jaan etc. He too was offered the role of Ishaan but the reason why he declined it is still unknown.

2. Akash Jagga

Akash is a known actor of the television industry and he is best known for his roles in serials like Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni etc. He declined the role of Ishaan as he was busy with some personal commitments.

3. Fahmaan Khan

Fahmaan Khan is a loved and celebrated actor of television and he has a massive fan following. He is best known for his role in Imlie, Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni etc. He too was offered the role of Ishaan but he declined it as his Dharampatani got an extension and he couldn’t leave the show.

4. Karan Sharma

Karan is a well-known actor in television and he is best known for his roles in serials like Ekk Nayi Pehchaan, Sasural Simar Ka 2, Mohi etc. He refused the offer of Ishaan because he felt no one could break the popularity of Virat.

5. Abhishek Nigam

Abhishek  Nigam is a known and celebrated star on television and he is best known for his roles in serials like Jab We Matched, Hero – Gayab Mode On, Ali Baba etc. He was offered the role of Ishaan and things had worked out but then owing to personal commitments he backed out.

Well, in the end, the role was bagged by Shakti Arora, and fans feel he is the perfect choice for the role and no one could do justice to Ishaan the way he did.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Actors who refused the role of Virat in Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein

 

Star Plus Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Sai Virat Pakhi Satya Ayesha Singh Neil Bhatt Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt Savi Vinayak Ishaan reeva aria sakaria Bhavika Sharma Tanmay Shah Abhishek Kumar Shakti Arora Sumit Singh Kishori Shahane Bharati Patil Shailesh Datar Bhavani Ashwini Ninad Harini Ankita Khare Cockcrow and Shaika Films Spoiler Alert TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
1
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 08/05/2023 - 05:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Ishaan is shocked to see Isha helping out Savi
MUMBAI:  Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
OMG! Have a look at the actors who refused the role of “Ishaan” in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Meiin
MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP...
Saavi Ki Savaari: Exclusive! Nityam falls right into Raksham and Sonam’s trap, gives up his CEO position
MUMBAI : Saavi Ki Savaari is one of the newly launched shows of Colors TV, which has started catering a lot to the...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! More number of shows went off-air this year than new shows being launched on the television screens
MUMBAI: The Indian television industry had started on a great note years ago with a selected number of shows airing on...
Kya Baat Hai! Kiran Rao-Aamir Khan, Kalki Koechlin-Anurag Kashyap and more ex-couples who are still like family
MUMBAI: There was a time when after divorced exes were not ready to even come under one roof. But, times are changing...
Aww! Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's young Poo, Malvika Raaj gets proposed in the most dreamy way, take a look
MUMBAI: We all remember the quirky young Pooja from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, played By Mavika Raaj, who made us all...
Recent Stories
Kiran Rao
Kya Baat Hai! Kiran Rao-Aamir Khan, Kalki Koechlin-Anurag Kashyap and more ex-couples who are still like family
Latest Video
Related Stories
Woh To Hai Albelaa
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! More number of shows went off-air this year than new shows being launched on the television screens
Juhi Parmar
Wow! Here's how Juhi Parmar and Hussain Kuwajerwala celebrate 21 years of Kumkum, take a look
Neil Bhatt
Must read! What has Neil Bhatt been up to since quitting Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin? Read to find out
Vishal Gandhi
Exclusive! Vishal Gandhi and Supriya Kumari confirmed as the leads in Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment's next for Dangal TV
ANNAT
OMG!! Jannat Zubair hijacks Shivangi Joshi’s room for this shocking reason; read to know more
SHOAIB IBRAHIM
OMG! Shoaib Ibrahim breaks his silence on living in sister Saba Ibrahim’s house with his wife Dipika Kakar and son Ruhaan