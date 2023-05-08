OMG! Have a look at the actors who refused the role of “Ishaan” in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Meiin

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

The leads of the show, Ayesha and Virat, are loved as an on-screen couple and have a good fan following. Their characters have become household names.

Viewers like the banter between Sai, Virat, and Pakhi, and no wonder the show is doing so well.

But recently the show took a leap of twenty years and the old cast said a “Goodbye” to the show and new actors were introduced.

Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora and Sumit Singh are the new leads of the show and the audience are loving their chemistry too.

The storyline is interesting and the audience is hooked up to the show.

Shakti Arora who essays the character of Ishaan Bhosle is a very strong character who stands for the wrong and voices his opinions.

But did you know that the makers before finalizing Shakti for the role of Ishaan offered it to many actors who then refused the role for some or other reason?

Check out the list of actors who refused the role of Ishaan Bhosle in the show :

1 Akshay Dogra

Akshay is a known actor in the television industry and he is best known for his roles in serials like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, Waaris, Do Dil Ek Jaan etc. He too was offered the role of Ishaan but the reason why he declined it is still unknown.

2. Akash Jagga

Akash is a known actor of the television industry and he is best known for his roles in serials like Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni etc. He declined the role of Ishaan as he was busy with some personal commitments.

3. Fahmaan Khan

Fahmaan Khan is a loved and celebrated actor of television and he has a massive fan following. He is best known for his role in Imlie, Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni etc. He too was offered the role of Ishaan but he declined it as his Dharampatani got an extension and he couldn’t leave the show.

4. Karan Sharma

Karan is a well-known actor in television and he is best known for his roles in serials like Ekk Nayi Pehchaan, Sasural Simar Ka 2, Mohi etc. He refused the offer of Ishaan because he felt no one could break the popularity of Virat.

5. Abhishek Nigam

Abhishek Nigam is a known and celebrated star on television and he is best known for his roles in serials like Jab We Matched, Hero – Gayab Mode On, Ali Baba etc. He was offered the role of Ishaan and things had worked out but then owing to personal commitments he backed out.

Well, in the end, the role was bagged by Shakti Arora, and fans feel he is the perfect choice for the role and no one could do justice to Ishaan the way he did.

