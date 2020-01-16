OMG! Have Rashami Desai and Siddarth Shukla patched up?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 as become of the most successful shows on television and all credits goes to the contestant and the makers of the show who know what content to put up on the show. This time every contestant is giving a tough competition to one and another.

Since the beginning of the season on the audience got to witness the fights between Siddarth and Rashami. From fighting over tasks and discussing their past stories, the two have been sharing a lot of cold vibes with each other.

How can we forget the Aisi ladki fight between the two as it was during that fight that Rashami lost her cool and threw a cup of tea on him and owing to this fight Salman Khan reprimanded both of them for their behaviour and in the latest episode, fans were in awe to see Sidharth and Rashami engages in a cute banter.

Post the fight between Madurima and Vishal, Rashami was seen trying to make Madurima understand and was telling her to cool down, and it was that time Siddarth came and told Rashami that for the first time she is taking a stand for someone else or else she always needs some one’s support to take a stand for herself which was a surprise to see Siddarth encouraging Rashami.

Rashami will serve Vishal tea and that time Siddarth too will ask for a cup of tea to which Rashami will give her teacup to Siddarth and tells him that she is sacrificing her tea for him and this time she didn’t throw it on him but gave it to him in the hand.

Siddarth owing to his sense of humour tells Rashami that she has given the tea to him out of so much love, later she reveals that the tea is made by Asim, to which Sid then returns back the tea.

Rashami tells him that he always provokes her when they talk, to which the latter said that the next time he speaks to her, before speaking he will make DO and DON’T list for her.

Well, the fans and the audience are happy to see this cute banter between Siddarth and Rashami and they want to see their friendship back in the Bigg Boss House 13.