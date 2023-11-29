OMG! Here are three upcoming twists that are going to spice up the storyline of Chand Jalne Laga

MUMBAI: Presenting such a passionate love story, COLORS’ upcoming show ‘Chand Jalne Laga’ traces the journey of two childhood sweethearts, Dev and Tara who once brought solace in each other’s lives, but a turn of fate leads them astray. The very forces that once bound them, compel them to lead separate lives, but serendipitously their paths cross.

With a fresh pairing of popular actors, Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann, essaying the lead roles of Dev and Tara respectively, the story of 'Chand Jalne Laga' unfolds against the backdrop of a beautiful vineyard.

In the upcoming episode, during the Pass the Parcel game at Sehgal house, Tara loses and has to dance with Dev. Sartaj plans to send Dev away early to prevent him from helping Tara.

Outside the haveli, firecrackers startle Badshah, and on the other side, Dev notices Farwari and Raunak together. He furiously takes Farwari away from there.

Tara tries to calm Dev down, but he receives a call about Badshah and begins to leave. Meanwhile, while performing aarti, a sparking wire let loose by Soni causes Vanraj's kurta to catch fire.

Tara's saree also catches fire while she tries to help Vanraj.

Next ahead in the show, Vanraj and Tara's clothes catch fire. Dev rushes to their aid, pulling them from the flames.

Vanraj and Raunak are taken to the hospital while Dev brings Tara to her room. As Tara starts to faint, Dev and Ananya search for car keys to take her to the hospital.

Soni hides the keys, which prompts Dev to carry Tara and run towards the hospital. Unable to find help, Dev prays to God for help.

Last but not the least, Tara is rushed to the ICU. The doctor informs Dev that Tara's condition is critical due to inhaling poisonous gas.

Later, as Dev visits Tara in the ICU, her health worsens, and her heart rate starts to drop. Dev goes to the temple and starts performing tandav in front of Lord Shiva’s idol for Tara's recovery.

Will Dev be able to save Tara?

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.