OMG! Here are three upcoming twists that are going to spice up the storyline of Chand Jalne Laga

During the Pass the Parcel game at Sehgal house, Tara loses and has to dance with Dev. Sartaj plans to send Dev away early to prevent him from helping Tara.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 11/29/2023 - 17:47
CHAND JALNE LAGA

MUMBAI: Presenting such a passionate love story, COLORS’ upcoming show ‘Chand Jalne Laga’ traces the journey of two childhood sweethearts, Dev and Tara who once brought solace in each other’s lives, but a turn of fate leads them astray. The very forces that once bound them, compel them to lead separate lives, but serendipitously their paths cross.

Also read - Chand Jalne Laga: Huge Twist! Tara burns alive on Diwali, Deva horribly stunned 

With a fresh pairing of popular actors, Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann, essaying the lead roles of Dev and Tara respectively, the story of 'Chand Jalne Laga' unfolds against the backdrop of a beautiful vineyard.

In the upcoming episode, during the Pass the Parcel game at Sehgal house, Tara loses and has to dance with Dev. Sartaj plans to send Dev away early to prevent him from helping Tara. 

Outside the haveli, firecrackers startle Badshah, and on the other side, Dev notices Farwari and Raunak together. He furiously takes Farwari away from there. 

Tara tries to calm Dev down, but he receives a call about Badshah and begins to leave. Meanwhile, while performing aarti, a sparking wire let loose by Soni causes Vanraj's kurta to catch fire. 

Tara's saree also catches fire while she tries to help Vanraj.

Next ahead in the show, Vanraj and Tara's clothes catch fire. Dev rushes to their aid, pulling them from the flames. 

Vanraj and Raunak are taken to the hospital while Dev brings Tara to her room. As Tara starts to faint, Dev and Ananya search for car keys to take her to the hospital. 

Soni hides the keys, which prompts Dev to carry Tara and run towards the hospital. Unable to find help, Dev prays to God for help.

Last but not the least, Tara is rushed to the ICU. The doctor informs Dev that Tara's condition is critical due to inhaling poisonous gas.

Also read - Chand Jalne Laga: OMG! Dev and Tara forget everything happened in the freezer

Later, as Dev visits Tara in the ICU, her health worsens, and her heart rate starts to drop. Dev goes to the temple and starts performing tandav in front of Lord Shiva’s idol for Tara's recovery.

Will Dev be able to save Tara?

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Colors Chand Jalne Laga Jio Cinemas Television TellyChakkar deva Tara Kanika Mann Vishal Aditya Singh Spoiler Alert
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 11/29/2023 - 17:47

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Really! Kashmiri child artist playing young Ranbir Kapoor in Animal has THIS special connection with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, check it out
MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal will soon be in theatres and fans cannot wait for it. The film stars Ranbir KApoor...
Must Read! Pooja Bedi gains rights to late uncle’s properties and she and her maternal aunt’s win legal battle over forged will
MUMBAI: After nearly 20 years, actress Pooja Bedi and her maternal aunts succeeded in winning the case of a forged will...
What! Karan Johar surprisingly confessed 'I lied to my Mom’ for Aditya Chopra, Rani Mukerji's secret wedding; Says ‘I will never forget it…’
MUMBAI: In an interview for the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8, Karan Johar discussed the wedding of Aditya...
Shocking! Ranveer Singh’s reel-life lavish house from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani turns real a crime scene due to a fatal shoot
MUMBAI: Remember the opulent home in which Rocky Randhawa lived in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan...
Exclusive: Mithu to have a 360 degree transformation; will change from an innocent boy to a strict and harsh person like his father Shiva Pandya in Star Plus’ Pandya Store!
MUMBAI: Star Plus show Pandya Store is one of the most loved dramas right from the time of its inception.The show stars...
Wow! Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt step out for an intimate family dinner to celebrate Shaheen Bhatt
MUMBAI:Ranbir Kapoor who is busy with his upcoming Hindi film Animal’s promotions, took a little time off to spend with...
Recent Stories
Ranbir KApoor
Really! Kashmiri child artist playing young Ranbir Kapoor in Animal has THIS special connection with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, check it out
Latest Video
Related Stories
Mithu
Exclusive: Mithu to have a 360 degree transformation; will change from an innocent boy to a strict and harsh person like his father Shiva Pandya in Star Plus’ Pandya Store!
Dipika
Wow! Dipika Kakar opens up about her fondest memory from her days at Bigg Boss 12; Says ‘Salman Khan sir would get…’
Shrimad Shrimad
Exclusive! Here’s how Sony TV’s upcoming show Shrimad Ramayan will be relevant in the contemporary times
Ankur
Exclusive! There is so much to perform and there is a justification for every action that takes place: Ankur Nayyar on experience shooting for Pandya Store
Ankita Lokhande
Bigg Boss 17: What! Vicky Jain says his marriage to Ankita Lokhande is an investment, Isha Malviya reveals shocking details
Kruttika
Exclusive! Kruttika Desai is extremely humble and watching her perform is breath-taking: Shabaaz Abhullah Badi