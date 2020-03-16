OMG! Here's what happens when the Kapadia and the Shah siblings get together in Anupamaa

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds.

we see that the entire Kapadia family is going to visit the Shah house to celebrate the Godh Bharai of Kinjal. Here are the pictures of the cast having fun off-screen that are too adorable! Take a look at these cute pictures

Meanwhile in the show, we see that Anuj and Anupamaa are ready and they complement each other quite well.

Anuj hugs Anupamaa and they confess their love for each other and are well aware that soon there will be a lot of drama with the three drama queens in the house: Baa, Rakhi, and Barkha.

t would be interesting to know what happens next in the show.

