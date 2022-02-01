OMG: 'Hindustani Bhau' alias Vikas Phatak gets ARRESTED by the Dharavi police!

MUMBAI: Hindustani Bhau' alias Vikas Phatak has been arrested by the Dharavi police.

He had uploaded a video of him on Instagram, allegedly instigating students. The FIR is registered under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including that of rioting, Maharashtra Police Act, Disaster Management Act and Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act.

Dharavi Police has also arrested one Iqrar Khan Vakhar Khan in the matter.

Several hundred students protested on Monday afternoon at Ashok Mill Naka for their demands. Police responded with a mild baton charge to stop them from moving towards the minister's residence in the vicinity. The students argued against holding the board exams for classes 10 and 12 in person, saying they had studied online due to Covid restrictions.

As per the preliminary investigation, it was YouTuber Hindustani Bhau who had appealed to students to take part in the protest through his social media accounts.

Responding to a query, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone V, Pranay Ashok said, “Action will be taken as per the law against anyone responsible for instigating students".

Another police official said that Hindustani Bhau had visited the Dharavi police station requesting the police to not stop students from reaching Gaikwad's residence.

CREDIT: TOI