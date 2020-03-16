Omg! This is how BALH2's cast is prepping for the upcoming track, Check out

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been constantly showcasing an intriguing narrative with twists and turns. The current track has left the spectators on the edge of their seats. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are portraying the lead roles of Ram and Priya.

In this video, we see that BALH2 cast is prepping for the upcoming track. However, Sneha Namanandi who plays the role of Shivina in the show, is seen as confused as she is looking at the costars engrossed in reading and discussing the upcoming track. Take a look at the video to see what's going on behind the scenes of BALH2.

Check out the video

Meanwhile, in the show, we see that, Krish is sure that this is not an accident and is done by the murderers of Ram's Father.

Much to everyone's shock, Priya yet again feels dizzy and falls unconscious. The doctor confirms her pregnancy.

The drama is going to intensify in the upcoming episodes.

