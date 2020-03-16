Omg! This is how BALH2's cast is prepping for the upcoming track, Check out

Krish is sure that this is not an accident and is done by the murderers of Ram's Father. Much to everyone's shock, Priya yet again feels dizzy and falls unconscious. The doctor confirms her pregnancy.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Wed, 05/25/2022 - 18:09
Omg! This is how BALH2's cast is prepping for the upcoming track, Check out

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been constantly showcasing an intriguing narrative with twists and turns. The current track has left the spectators on the edge of their seats. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are portraying the lead roles of Ram and Priya.   

Also read Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Major Drama! Meera lies to Priya and tells her to trust her

In this video, we see that BALH2 cast is prepping for the upcoming track. However, Sneha Namanandi who plays the role of Shivina in the show, is seen as confused as she is looking at the costars engrossed in reading and discussing the upcoming track. Take a look at the video to see what's going on behind the scenes of BALH2. 

Check out the video   

Also read  Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Must Read! Doctor confirms Priya’s pregnancy

Meanwhile, in the show, we see that, Krish is sure that this is not an accident and is done by the murderers of Ram's Father.

Much to everyone's shock, Priya yet again feels dizzy and falls unconscious. The doctor confirms her pregnancy.

The drama is going to intensify in the upcoming episodes.

It would be interesting to know what happens next in the show.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Nakuul Mehta Disha Parmar Valentine Ram Priya Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Ram Kapoor Sakshi Tanwar Anjum Fakih Maanya Singh Nandini Shubham Alefia Kapadia TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Wed, 05/25/2022 - 18:09

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Amazing! Have a look at Armaan Malik's beautiful home
MUMBAI: Armaan Malik, the famous Indian singer and songwriter, debuted in the year 2007 with the song from the movie “...
EXCLUSIVE! 'I didn't have a daily soap to do so I agreed' Rubina Dilaik on agreeing for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, advice from Abhinav Shukla and more
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and the show has had a successful run...
Interesting! Karan Johar did not make his acting debut with Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
MUMBAI: Karan Johar completes half a century today, and the filmmaker has pulled out all the stops to make it an affair...
Oh No! Naagin 6's Pratha aka Tejasswi Prakash's life is in danger, Here's why
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of...
Omg! Fanaa Agastya aka Zain Imam will be seen in a new avatar, Deet Inside
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot,...
Exclusive! Manikarnika actor Thakur Rajveer Singh roped in for Sony show Mere Sai
MUMBAI; Richa kar has always been upfront with regards to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of...
Recent Stories
Amazing! Have a look at Armaan Malik's beautiful home
Amazing! Have a look at Armaan Malik's beautiful home
Latest Video