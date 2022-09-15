OMG! THIS is how Nakuul Mehta left Ishqbaaz co-star Surbhi Chandna SHOCKED

MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna are really good friends and it has been common knowledge. The two were co-stars on Star Plus’ hit show Ishqbaaz which gained a lot of attraction and love from the audience. The chemistry of the duo was highly loved by the viewers. The show ended in 2019 after successfully running for 3 years.

Recently, Surbhi Chandna celebrated her birthday and it was quite an eventful evening with friends and family. Her place was beautifully decorated as a surprise and looked like she was not completely aware of the guest list.

Nakuul Mehta graced the evening with his presence and it was not at all expected by Surbhi. She was surprised to see him there and hugged him while getting emotional.

Check out Nakuul’s surprise and Surbhi's beautiful reaction here:

The birthday girl was extremely happy to see him there. There was a special video for Surbhi consisting of messages for her. The evening looked full of laughter, dance and happy tears.

ALSO READ:BIG TWIST! Priya SNEAKS out of the Kapoor house with Pihu in Ram's absence in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.