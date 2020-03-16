OMG! This is how Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa and Alpana Buch aka Baa BEHAVED with Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia after a dreaded accident

We came across a hilarious video wherein we saw how Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa and Alpana Buch aka Baa behaved with Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia when he was hospitalized in the show after a dreaded accident.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Mon, 08/22/2022 - 18:07
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week. These days, the track of the show is quite interesting as the narrative is focusing on Anupama and Anuj’s life post-marriage.

As earlier reported, the drama is about to intensify in one of your favourite shows. Anupama is going through a tough time. We see that Anupama warns Barkha to be careful with her actions. She doesn’t want any more drama on Anuj’s birthday.

Further, at the Shah house, the police arrive to arrest Vanraj and Toshu will demand evidence, thereby supporting his father. Baa too will defend her son.

At the Kapadia, Barkha is gloating internally looking at Anu, Anupama, and Anuj, waiting for the big news to reach them.

In the midst of the things we came across a hilarious video wherein we saw how Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa and Alpana Buch aka Baa behaved with Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia when he was hospitalized in the show after a dreaded accident.

Rupali took to her social media and dropped the video. She captioned the same, “It’s Maan-Day Jaane kyun dil chahta hai ….. Everything’s Gona be alright.”

Have a look!

Well, what is your take on Maan-Day?

Do let us know your views.

Latest Video