OMG! “ I am all set to do Khatron Ke Khiladi if I am offred the show this season I will do it, but won’t do Bigg Boss as I am a compelte miss fit for it : Jannat Zubair Rahmani

Jannat finally speaks about doing the reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss as every year it had been offered to her but for some or the other reasons she couldn't do the show
jannat

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most popular television actresses. She is pretty active on social media, where she enjoys a huge fan following.

The diva started her career as a child artist with the serial Phulwa that aired on Colors TV. Since then, the audience has termed her a good actress.

Post Phulwa, she was seen in many serials and Bollywood projects as a child artist and had gained immense popularity and applause for her performances.

Her breakthrough performance was when she essayed the role of Pankti on Colors’ most popular show Tu Aashiqui. The serial was a huge success and Jannat’s character had become a household name.

Whenever any reality shows  is happening Janaat’s name pops out at first and the audience are waiting to see her in a new show.

Now Jannat in her recent interview has opened about her being offered Khatron Ke Khiladi and whether she would like to do the show or no.

To which the actress said that “ I have been getting the offer of Khatron Ke Khiladi for many years but never took it as I was afraid if I could do the stunts or no, but now I have released that the show is very interesting and I should take it up”

When asked about Bigg Boss she said that “ I would never be able to do the show as I not made out for the show I am a very introvert person and I don’t think I will be able to do the show will be a complete miss match for the show”

Well, there is no doubt that the audience would be super excited to see Jannat in a reality show like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

