OMG! “I get the offer of Bigg Boss every year but I keep declining it as I don’t want to ruin my career it’s not my cup of tea” - Raghav Juyal

Raghav Juyal is one of the most loved personalities on television and he has a massive fan following. He is known for his witty nature while hosting and now in a recent interview he broke his silence on not doing Bigg Boss.
Raghav Juyal

MUMBAI: Raghav Juyal is one of the most loved personalities of television. He began his career in the industry as a contestant on Dance India Dance Season 3 and was one of the most popular participants.

Every performance of his was loved by the audience. He also emerged as the third runner-up of the show.

After the show, Raghav ventured into acting and hosting shows, and one of his most popular shows as a host has been Star Plus’s Dance Plus. He makes the show very entertaining.

Also read -Raghav Juyal: 'I didn't go away, took a conscious call to hone a craft'

These days Raghav is concentrating on his acting career he has been part of a few web series and debuted in Hindi Movie ABCD Season 1 and he was recently seen in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan.

Today, he has a massive fan following and his fans bestow a lot of love and support on him.

Every year Raghav has been offered the reality show “Bigg Boss” and every year he declines it finally the actor in a recent interview, spoke about why he rejects the reality show.

Raghav said “They call me every year and keep rejecting the show. I don’t want to destroy my career. Movie and web series offers are coming in, I am also hosting and reading some books. I will do many things, but Bigg Boss is not my cup of tea.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans would love to see him on the reality show but Raghav has made it clear that he would be part of the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read -Raghav Juyal shares how he bagged his role in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

