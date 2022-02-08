OMG! “I hadn’t auditioned for Pavitra Rishta, my audition was taken for a serial called ‘Parichay’ but Ekta Kapoor thought I was perfect for Purvi” – Asha Negi

MUMBAI: Asha Negi is a well-known television actress and she rose to fame with her character “Purvi Deshmukh” in Pavitra Rishta.

Her pairing with Rithvik Dhanjani was loved by the audience and they were considered one of the most iconic pairs of television.

The two even began to date each other and became one of the most loved real life couples, but then the two parted ways in the year 2020 and the two moved on.

Post Pavitra Rishta, Asha was seen in the reality show Nach Baliye and then she debuted on the OTT platform with the web movie “Ludo”, and before that she was seen in Alt Balaji’s “Barrish”.

She is also known for her role in the web series Abhay and she got a lot of praise for her performance in the same.

Recently in an interview, the actress spoke about how she bagged the role of Purvi in the serial Pavitra Rishta.

The actress said, ‘I remember auditioning for the serial “Parichay” and then the production called me and said that they wanted me to play another role for another show and as Ekta Kapoor thought that I was perfect for Purvi, I did the mock test and then the next day at 5: 00 am I got a call saying I have bagged the role and that's how my journey as Purvi began.’

Well, there is no doubt that Asha has come a long way in her career and today she has made a name for herself.

