OMG! Indian Idol friends ditch Season 12 Pawandeep Rajan’s sister’s wedding! The Reason will shock you!

MUMBAI: Season 12 of Indian Idol was known for many things, but Pawandeep and Arunita's chemistry was one of the season's highlights. Pawandeep's sister recently got married, and his reported girlfriend Arunita Kanjilal was by his side the entire time, but why wasn't anyone else from the Indian Idol's front group spotted anywhere? They didn't show up, to be sure. Was Pawandeep Rajan the one who invited them? Yes, Ashish Kulkarni, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro, and Mohd Danish were all confirmed guests.

We don't know if Pawandeep was depressed by their absence because he was accompanied by Arunita, but here's why the four in question were noticeably absent.

To begin with, Ashish Kulkarni purchased a pet dog that no one was willing to care for. Ashish asked around his neighborhood and a few other acquaintances, but no one offered to take on the task.

Sayli Kamble has only recently recovered from COVID, which she contracted during a recent trip to Israel.

It appears that embarking on the long-distance journey would have been difficult for her.

The shaadi took place in Champawat, which is about an 11-hour trip from Dehradun.

Champawat was too far for Mohd Danish. Nihal may have done so for the same purpose as Danish, or he may have required a few more members of his Indian Idol gang to keep him company in Champawat.

Arunita and Pawandeep have returned, have returned to Mumbai since the shooting for ‘Superstar singer 2’ has just begun.

