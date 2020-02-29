Omg! Jennifer Winget to quit Beyhadh 2?

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget is a superstar on television and is ruling the television screen with her performance in Beyhadh 2. Now the news of the serial going off-air and will now only stream on the Digital platform as got the audience very disappointed and they are wondering what went wrong.

The show which definitely has good content failed to garner TRPs owing to which the makers took the harsh decision. The last episode is likely to be the March 13 one.

And then this change as disappointed Jennifer the most who is the lead of the serial. As per a media report, Winget is in no mood to continue with the show if it will go on the digital space.

Jennifer is not comfortable playing the same character on the OTT platform as her contract was signed with the channel. Her managing team has raised her concern to the producer and discussions between the two parties are in progress.

Well, the news of the show going off-air was not enough that now Jenny’s news as come as a shock.