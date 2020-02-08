OMG! Kamaal R Khan abuses Asim

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular shows on television; the serial is loved by one and all. Now there are hardly any days for the finale to begin, and now from the contestants left one of them soon will lift the trophy.

Now of the most famous contestant after Siddarth Shukla is Asim Riyaz. The supermodel boy has become a household name and as a massive fan following. Asim is a hot favourite topic on social media and keeps trending on Twitter.

The young model has a massive fan following and as the days are passing by Asim’s fan following is just increasing. He is gaining a lot of popularity and the audience are speculating him to be the winner of the show.

But when you have fans one will also have some people disliking you, and one such person is Kamaal Khan who has shown his dislike to Asim through his social media account.

During the cage task when Siddarth saved Paras over Shehnaaz shocking many, thus securing Paras place in the finale, Asim questioned Siddarth Shukla of his decision, where he said that just to payback Paras he forgot Arti and Shehnaaz who stood by him, since day one and have always supported him.

To which Asim received a lot of flak as he was never close to Arti and he just wanted to get back at Siddarth.

Film critic and Ex Big Boss contestant Kamal R Khan tweeted and abused Asim by saying that today Asim proved that he worthless of being in the show, as he supporting Arti and getting back at Siddarth for the person whom he thought was nothing.

Check out the tweet below :