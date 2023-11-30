OMG! Kapil Sharma slams airline for delayed flight and lies; Says ‘People are suffering bcoz of…’

Kapil Sharma seemed to have been traveling for an event. The comedian has described the experience of every passenger, while online users have differing opinions. Check out what he has posted on X.
Kapil Sharma

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma shared the passengers' experience on X, formerly Twitter when a well-known airline postponed takeoff. The fifty-minute trip seemed to have been delayed by six hours. The comedian called them out on social media for their lies and poor service without holding back.

He is not alone in this. Mukesh Chhabra, the casting director, also criticized the airline for what he considers to be an arrogant disregard for passengers. Kapil Sharma seemed to have been traveling for an event. The comedian has described the experience of every passenger, while online users have differing opinions. Check out what he has posted on X.

Take A Look:-

He also uploaded another video in which a number of passengers were seen asking questions regarding the flight delay and indicating that they would like to see some corrective action taken. But they were all clearly angry and irritated with the protracted wait.

Even worse, Indigo had every passenger wait inside the bus for fifty minutes before notifying them that the pilot's traffic stuck had caused a delay in their trip. The passengers had to wait a little longer after boarding the plane before Indigo let them off and informed them that they would shortly depart in a different aircraft. To their justifiable disbelief, they had to return to the terminal and carry out the security check again.

Mukesh Chhabra, in addition to Kapil Sharma, has also criticized the airline for its extreme delay. On social media, indigo has become popular.

On social media, the airline is also trending. Celebrities have criticized service providers on social media in the past. Even online users are commenting this time. Kapil Sharma will be seen in the movie The Crew, with Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

