OMG! Karishma Tanna's husband Varun Bangera and actor Samir Kochhar file an FIR after being cheated of Rs. 1.3 Crores

Bollywood actress Karishma Tanna's husband Varun Bangera, and actor/TV presenter Samir Kochhar have filed a complaint against a couple involved in a real estate development business. The complaint states that Pronit Nath and Amisha Nath allegedly cheated them out of Rs 1.3 crore.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 11/22/2023 - 21:01
Karishma

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Karishma Tanna's husband Varun Bangera, and actor/TV presenter Samir Kochhar have filed a complaint against a couple involved in a real estate development business. The complaint states that Pronit Nath and Amisha Nath allegedly cheated them out of Rs 1.3 crore. 

Also read -Anchoring the innings Samir Kochhar

In his complaint, Samir Kochhar claimed that the individuals, pretending to sell apartments, deceived him of ₹58.50 lakhs. Moreover, they allegedly cheated his friend Varun Bangera of ₹44.66 lakhs. 

The case, filed on October 21, 2023, involves charges under sections 409 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonesty), and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at Andheri police station.

As per the FIR, Samir Kochhar, a businessman putting up in JVPD, Andheri West, along with his wife Radhika Kochhar and friend Varun Bangera, were on the lookout for properties in December 2020. 

They came across Pronit Nath and Amisha Nath, who planned to construct a four-floor building in Pali Village, Bandra West, intending to sell it later. Upon visiting the site, initially just empty land, the Kochhar couple and Varun Bangera met Pronit Nath, who presented them with a building map outlining their plans. 

Subsequently, the Kochhar couple decided to purchase a flat on the 3rd floor measuring 660 sq ft, while Bangera opted for a flat on the 4th floor covering 750 sq ft.

Later, during a meeting, Pronit assured them that the land was free of any loans, and the title was clear. The agreed-upon price for the Kochhar's flat was set at ₹1.95 crore, and they paid a token amount of ₹11 lakhs. 

This payment was made through a cheque issued from HDFC Bank on December 9, 2020. As for the Bangeras, they had previously provided a cheque of ₹19.85 lakhs as a token amount in August 2020.

Later on, the Kochhar couple and Bangera were taken aback to discover that the property they intended to purchase had a loan against it, as Nath had mortgaged the land with a financial company. 

Despite their frequent inquiries about the construction progress, Nath assured them on June 3, 2022, that the building would be completed within three months. 

However, the situation took an unexpected turn on June 23, 2023, when Nath informed Kochhar and Bangera via WhatsApp messages that they had decided not to sell the property and intended to retain it for themselves. This came as a shock to the Kochhar couple and Bangera.

The FIR was filed in response to Nath's communication through his lawyers in the high court, where he stated that he had already entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to sell the property to someone else. 

In an effort to enforce the MOU, Kochhar approached the High Court, seeking directions for Nath to proceed with the agreement. On July 26, Justice Kamal Khata issued a restraining order, preventing Nath from selling the flat to a third party.

Also read - Wow! Samir Kochhar Looks Super Cool in These Pictures

Nath contested this decision before a division bench of the High Court. However, on October 5, the bench led by Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya declined to intervene or overturn the single judge's order, which prohibited Nath from transferring ownership of the disputed flat.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - India TV 

Karishma Tanna Varun Bangera Samir Kochhar pronit nath amisha nath Bollywood Television TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 11/22/2023 - 21:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Shastry Viruddh Shastry actor Shiv Panditt on working with Paresh Rawal, “He’s an amazing man”
MUMBAI: Shastry Viruddh Shastry is an intense family drama starring Paresh Rawal, Neena Kulkarni, Shiv Panditt, Amruta...
Wow! This actress started working as an extra, and now beats superstars like Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor as one of the popular Indian stars of the year, guess who?
MUMBAI: On Wednesday, the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) released its list of the top 10 most popular Indian stars of...
OMG! Karishma Tanna's husband Varun Bangera and actor Samir Kochhar file an FIR after being cheated of Rs. 1.3 Crores
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Karishma Tanna's husband Varun Bangera, and actor/TV presenter Samir Kochhar have filed a...
What! Netizens compare Anushka Sharma with Jaya Bachchan due to this reason
MUMBAI: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have won many hearts during World Cup 2023. The couple proved what true love...
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan starrer Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa clocks 30 years, let's take a trip down the memory lane
MUMBAI: In Bollywood, where romantic tales often grab all the attention, there's one movie that has truly stood the...
Exclusive! “People used to ask my kids if their mother really doesn’t do anything” – Supriya Pathak on ‘Hansa’ moment in her life
MUMBAI: No one can forget Indian Television’s one of the most hilarious serials, Khichdi which starred Anang Desai,...
Recent Stories
Shiv
Exclusive! Shastry Viruddh Shastry actor Shiv Panditt on working with Paresh Rawal, “He’s an amazing man”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Karisma
Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Karisma Kapoor to grace the show
Sonia Bansal
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ex – contestant Sonia Bansal to re – enter the show as a wild card contestant ?
Sudhaa Chandran
Veteran actor Sudhaa Chandran shares the biggest challenge while shooting for COLORS’ ‘Doree’ in Varanasi
Ashish
Exclusive! Ashish Sharma and Archana Taide reveal why they have never been a part of Bigg Boss over the years
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ankita Lokhande is upset because Sana Raees Khan is not letting her sleep with her husband Vicky Jain; read to know more
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Ankita, Anurag, Jigna, Sana and Sunny these two contestants are safe and the rest three to be evicted this “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode