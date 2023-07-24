OMG! Kinshuk Vaidya reveals he was offered Bigg Boss OTT Season 2; shares he would love to be a part of the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi”
MUMBAI :Kinshuk Vaidya is a well-known actor in the television industry and he has achieved a good fan following.
He began his career as a child artist in the serial Shaka Laka Boom Boom and made his Bollywood debut with the film “Raju Chacha” alongside Ajay Devgan, Kajol, Rishi Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.
As a grown-up, he returned back to television with the show Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka. Later on, he also was a part of the popular show Karn Sangini.
Currently, he is seen as Nakul in Star Bharat’s successful show Woh To Hai Albelaa. The show will be going off–air in a few days from now.
While interacting with the media, the actor was asked if he would do a reality show like Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 to which the actor replied “I haven’t watched the current season of Bigg Boss, but I was offered the show but couldn’t do it as things didn’t work out. I don’t know if I would be able to do Bigg Boss but would love to do a show like “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season” as that’s a very adventurous based stunt show”
Well, there is no doubt that the fans would love to see Kinshuk in a reality show, as they know he would ace the show.
