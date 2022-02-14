OMG! Is Krishna Mukherjee of 'Yeh Hai Mohhabatein' engaged? Who is Krishna's mystery man? Find Out!

MUMBAI: With Valentine's week ongoing, love is surely in the air, your favorite celebrity couples are sharing stunning gifts and exquisite celebrations with their better halves and some are even making things official with their partners. One such Celebrity is Krishna Mukerjee.

Mukherjee is known for her roles in 'Yeh Hai Mohhabtein' and playing the lead role in 'Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein'

Krishna started her career in 2014 with the show 'Jhalli Anjali' and in 2015, she played Arshiya in the series 'Twist Wala Love.' In 2019, Krishna Mukherjee played Taamsi in the hit show 'Naagin 3' and in 2021, she was seen as Priya Singhania in the show 'Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein.'

Krishna has become quite a name in the Television Industry and is a bonafide social media star and often takes to social media to share sneak peeks of her personal and shoot life, amazing holidays, and hectic workdays.

But Krishna's latest post has fans in a tizzy, she posted a photo with a ring infocus and someone holding the hand, and her celebrity friends commented on the post some saying congrats and some asking to know the name of the boyfriend, while Krishna did not reveal the name, and it looks like she isn't really engaged it was just an illusion because she is wearing the ring in her middle finger but because of the positioning of the hand, it looks like she is wearing a ring on the ring finger. Take a look :

Well, she might not be engaged but she did hint at her boyfriend and we guess we will have to wait to find out who the boyfriend is.

Krishna was previously linked to her 'Yeh Hai Mohabatien' co-star Aly Goni, but they have cleared the rumors and stated that they are just really good friends and Aly is dating Jasmin Bhasin.

Who do you think is Krishna's Mystery Man?

