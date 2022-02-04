OMG! Kumkum Bhagya’s Ranbir confesses that he has fallen in love but with Who? Read to find out!

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya, a Zee TV show, has been running on small screens for seven years.

Since its debut, the storyline of this show has piqued the interest of television viewers.

The show's current focus is solely on Ranbir and Prachi.

Krishna Kaul plays Ranbir Kohli in the show Kumkum Bhagya. His popularity has skyrocketed as a result of the role. He did a fantastic job in the role and won the audience's hearts. Krishna first appeared as a villain in the web series Punch Beat on the OTT platform Alt Balaji.

Krishna often takes to his social media to share glimpses and sneak peeks about his personal life and shoot life. Krishna took to his Instagram to post a story confessing that he can't help falling in love but the sweetest part about this is that he dedicated himself to his fans.

Fans couldn't help but fawn over the Kumkum Bhagya' Star,

Take a look at the video here:

Meanwhile, on the show, Ranbir's life is stuck between Rhea and Prachi.

And recently we saw Prachi's hide and seek game of hiding her pregnancy from Ranbir is still going on.

After seeing Prachi in the hospital, Ranbir suspects her. Prachi does not want Ranbir to know she is expecting a child. Rhea will show Prachi the papers and claim that they prove she is Ranbir's legal wife. She'll say it's her last night at the Kohli residence.

Prachi will tell Rhea that she should get used to losing. Everything that hasn't happened yet will happen today. Rhea becomes enraged when she hears this.

