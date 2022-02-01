OMG! Kundali Bhagya: Srishti Bumps into Sherlyn in the Lohri function, What follows next will Surprise you !

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has received love from viewers from the time of its inception.

The show has managed to gain top position and the credit goes to the outstanding cast. The fans are in awe of the lead couple Karan and Preeta played by Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya respectively.

Previously, we saw that the show took a two-year leap. Preeta is in a state of shock seeing Prithvi making Luthra's life hell and she decides to help them.

The show is made up of a great ensemble cast who add wonders to the show. There are many beloved characters on the show and Srishti played by Anjum Fakih is one to balance out the character of Sherlyn is not liked that much but the actor who plays it Ruhi Chaturvedi is appreciated a lot

The actors share a great bond offscreen and sometimes when shooting things don't always pan out the one wants, while shooting a scene both of them bumped into each other, and Anjum's reaction was just too funny. Take a look:

Meanwhile on the show, In the coming episode, a furious Prithvi decides to use the occasion of ‘Lohri’ for his life-threatening plan against Preeta. On the other hand, Preeta, who is unaware of Prithvi’s evil plans, gets injured and hence Karan takes special care of him by nursing his wound. This makes Karan and Preeta both emotional.

