OMG! Kundali Bhagya's Preeta aka Shraddha Arya told This Co-star first that she was getting married and they cried?

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has received love from viewers from the time of its inception.

The show has managed to gain top position and the credit goes to the outstanding cast. The fans are in awe of the lead couple Karan and Preeta played by Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya respectively.

Previously, we saw that the show took a two-year leap. Preeta is in a state of shock seeing Prithvi making Luthra's life hell and she decides to help them.

Behind the scenes of the screen, the leading lady of Kundali Bhagya Preeta aka Shraddha Arya recently got married to Delhi-based naval officer Rahul Nagal. Since then love is in the air for the couple and they both are spending quality time together. The actress has been sharing her adorable series of pictures and videos on Instagram.

Shraddha is an Active user and often shares her tidbits with the fans and bts videos from the sets. A very sweet moment occurred when Shraddha posted a throwback video of a crying Anjum Fakih after shraddha tells her that she is getting married also said that she was the first person Shraddha told her about her wedding.

Shraddha is seen asking Anjum to stop crying as it is making her emotional as well.

Meanwhile, on the show, Prithvi plans that he can prove that it was Karan who stopped the original police from reaching the Luthra mansion, called fake police instead, to kill Preeta.

While Preeta regains consciousness, Karan reaches the police station only to know that no one has arrested Preeta.

The Police warn Karan that if a dangerous man like Nagre is involved then Preeta is in danger.

Preeta gets afraid of seeing a snake and she prays to Shivji to save her.Just when Preeta breaks the handcuffs and escapes from there, a major explosion happens.

Later, Preeta enters the Grand party arranged by Prithvi which will shock everyone.

What will be everyone's reaction?

