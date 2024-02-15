OMG! Mahabharat’s Nitish Bharadwaj files an FIR against wife Smita Bharadwaj for mental harassment

MUMBAI : Television actor Nitish Bharadwaj who rose to fame playing the role of Lord Krishna in Ramanand Sagar’s mythological Tv show Mahabharat is going through a tough time in his personal life. The actor has filed an FIR against his wife Smita Bharadwaj for mental harassment.

Also Read- Heartbreaking! Nitish Bharadwaj and wife part ways after 12 years of marriage

He filed an FIR with the Bhopal police station. The case has been handed over by Bhopal Police Commissioner to Additional DCP Shalini Dixit.

At present Smita, who is an IAS officer is posted in the State Human Commission. Nitish has also accused Smita of not letting him meet his twin daughters.

The police is currently investigating the case.

Also Read- Heartbreaking! Nitish Bharadwaj and wife part ways after 12 years of marriage

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Patrika

