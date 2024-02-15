OMG! Mahabharat’s Nitish Bharadwaj files an FIR against wife Smita Bharadwaj for mental harassment

Nitish

MUMBAI : Television actor Nitish Bharadwaj who rose to fame playing the role of Lord Krishna in Ramanand Sagar’s mythological Tv show Mahabharat is going through a tough time in his personal life. The actor has filed an FIR against his wife Smita Bharadwaj for mental harassment.

He filed an FIR with the Bhopal police station. The case has been handed over by Bhopal Police Commissioner to Additional DCP Shalini Dixit. 

At present Smita, who is an IAS officer is  posted in the State Human Commission. Nitish has also accused Smita of not letting him meet his twin daughters.

The police is currently investigating the case.

Credit-Patrika
 

