OMG: Mahendra to be EXPOSED in Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2!

MUMBAI: Sony TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 is a unique show which was loved by the audience ever since its inception. The first season feature Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead roles as Ram and Priya and the viewers could not have enough of the drama.

On audience demand, the show is back with a season 2 and this time, playing the rebooted characters of Ram and Priya are Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the show is about a man and a woman in their mid-thirties, who belong to different classes, marry despite knowing nothing about each other and strive to find their way to mutual respect and marital bliss.

Now, it seems Shivina organise party where Ram and Priya will be seen dancing intimately together. Shivi has made this party a good one to cheer up Ram as earlier she used to treat him like a step brother but now she treats him like a real one.

On the other side there is some nojh jhok moment happening between Ram and Priya.

Where Ram walks to Priya and pulls her much close to him. Further Ram tries to spark up intimate chemistry with Priya where she loses herself to Ram. Ram easily pulls out the golden Bangle which Priya was wearing and this Bangle belongs to Ram's mother.

Parallel to this drama, it was seen that Ram plans a trip to Alibaug with Priya to get proof of his father's accident. However, this investigation is going to shatter Priya forever as she finds out Mahendra is Virendra Kapoor's murderer.

The witness hint toward Mahendra and soon he will be exposed.

While Mahendra is just one puppet in the show, Shashi loses his peace over Mahendra's arrest. Shashi is worried that Mahendra will reveal his name and send him to jail.

While there are many shocking and unexpected details, the show is at a very interesting stage.

While there are many shocking and unexpected details, the show is at a very interesting stage.

