Omg! Meet the new BFF of Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has become the most successful show on television since it has hit the screens. It is an adaptation of Star Jalsha's Bengali serial Ishti Kutum.          

In this video we see that Sumbul Touqeer Khan who plays the role of Imlie in the show has a special guest visiting her on the sets. Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra collaborated with them to promote the brand new show Banni Chow Home Delivery. Take a look at their funny banter in this video. 

In the upcoming episode, Imlie finally reveals that she is pregnant, Aryan cannot contain the joy and he reveals that Imlie gets promoted as the executive reporter. While Aryan goes back to his room, the doctor reveals that he is infertile with the reports. Aryan is left in shock. Later, the doctor comes to Jyoti and reveals there is a misunderstanding, they gave the wrong reports to Aryan, he is completely fit. Jyoti decides to hide the truth from Aryan.

