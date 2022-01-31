OMG! Meet: You won’t believe THIS person becomes Cupid for Meet Hooda and Meet Ahlawat! Details inside!

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Meet has become people's favorite show in a short span of time. The show was launched a few months ago and stars Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey in the lead roles, and both have the same name Meet. One is Meet Alhawat and the other is Meet Hooda. Their on-screen chemistry is loved by audiences.

The story is layered with a lot of different kinds of women and Meet's journey to solidify her identity and the relationship between Meet Hooda and Meet Alhawat. One person who doesn't want to see them together is Manushi who does everything in her power to win back Meet Alhawat.

As we will see in the upcoming episodes that Meet Ahlawat is angry and Meet Hooda is trying to make up with him.

Meet Hooda is now putting her entire focus on Meet, she is even thinking of not going to college for 10 days until the challenge is complete.

Meet Ahlawat is shocked and keeps questioning Meet Hooda bout why is she behaving differently and suddenly what is more important than her dreams and she directly says that Meet Ahlawat is more important than anything in the world.

And even though there are tensions between Meet Hooda And Meet Ahlawat are very evident and heartbreaking. One person is trying his all to bring these two together and that is Tej Ahlawat, who is the elder brother of Meet Ahlawat, even though Tej has lost his memory he still is a positive influence on Meet.

Vishal Gandhi who plays Tej Ahlawat on the show took to Instagram to share a scene in which he insists that Meet Hooda and Meet Ahlawat become friends again. Take a look at the scene here:

Fans of the show are loving these scenes, they love the chemistry they think that Tej will be the person who brings Meet Hooda and Meet Ahlawat together.

Meanwhile, Babita's challenge looms over Meet Hooda's Head!

