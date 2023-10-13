OMG! Move over AryaLie, Sumbul’s chmeistry with THIS co-star is now reigning over the fans hearts! Read to Find out!

The actress began her career as a child actor and at a very young age, she gained popularity. The diva also became a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.
Sumbul

MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television, who rose to fame with her performance as Imlie and became a household name. 

The audience praised her acting chops and believed her to be one of the best actresses on television.

After her stint in the Bigg Boss house, fans had been waiting to see her back on the Television screens and their wait is finally over. 

Sumbul’s performance as Kavya is being loved by the fans and not just her performance but also haer chemistry with Mishkat Verma.

Sumbul’s fans have always admired and adored her chemistry with her co-stars, but her chemistry with Fahmaan Khan reached incredible new heights. Fans of the two are still very devoted to them and share memes, edits, and throwbacks a lot.  And while Arylie and SuMaan will remain iconic.

Sumbul’s chemistry with Mishkat Verma is slowly taking over people mind and the he two have already started to share stories, funny banter online, and even dance reels online. Their chemistry on the show feels so organic and so real, that fans have naturally become their fans as well.

11

Social media is full of trends of Sumbul and Mishkat, from edits to manips, fans have really loved and leaned into their chemistry! 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 10/13/2023 - 15:26

