OMG! MTV Roadies fame Varun Sood visits hospital after injury, says “almost hit my head…”

MUMBAI: Varun Sood made a name for himself after his stint on MTV Roadies. The talented actor has a huge fan following on social media who are eager to know what he is up to. His calm and jovial personality has made him popular with the ladies. He recently made headlines for his breakup with Divya Agarwal. Varun is an avid traveler and his recent escapade left him with nasty bruises and injuries.

Also Read-Varun Sood takes an indirect jibe at ex Divya Agarwal, netizens say, “itne saal mei buri nhi lagi vo..”

Varun recently visited Sonmarg in Jammu and Kashmir for a vacation. He shared some breathtaking glimpses of his vacation that left fans amazed. His recent social media post however left his fans worried. Sharing his picture from the gym he captioned it, “Back from the mountains where i earned many scars and bruises, a horse threw me off its back. almost threw me down a cliff and almost hit my head on a tree. Back to my happy place.”

Varun shared a series of pictures on his Insta story where one was that of his injury on his shoulder and captioned it ‘Hospital Visits”

Also Read-Divya Agarwal shares unseen pictures of ‘Sheer Happiness’ from her 30th birthday bash

Check out the pictures here;

Apart from MTV Roadies, Varun has also been part of reality shows like Ace of Space, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, and many more.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-Pinkvilla