OMG! Naagin 6: 'I want my Season of Naagin to be better than the First Season", Tejaswi Prakash reveals her Favourite Naagins and season of the show! Read Inside!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has EXCLUSIVELY told you and it is confirmed that Tejasswi Prakash is the new lead in Naagin 6.

Tejaswi Prakash who completed 9 years in the industry has recently been crowned the winner of Bigg Boss 15 and on the grand finale it was revealed that Tejasswi will be the new naagin in Ekta Kapoor's hit series 'Naagin'.

She and Simba Nagpal will be the lead pair in the Sixth Season of the show.

Tejasswi has received a lot of love for her stint in the Bigg Bos house and she immediately started shooting for Naagin 6 post the Grand Finale of the show.

Tejasswi took to Instagram to host a live video to interact with her fan and share details about whatever is going on in her life.

She also shared her favorite season and actress of Naagin, Tejasswi said, " I like all the seasons but the first season of Naagin is my favorite because it had Mouni and Adaa and I mean what a bar they have set and Mouni is so hot, But I really want my season to do even better than that, I am nervous but I am also really excited for you guys to see this show".

The Newest Season of Naagin stars Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal as the leads, and premiers from 12th February on Colors.

