OMG! Naagin 6: Shesh Naagin Aka Mahek Chahal Calls Simba Nagpal 'Cute'! Whats Brewing?

MUMBAI: Naagin has grown in popularity, and fans are eagerly anticipating the premiere of the new season on February 12th.

Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal will play the lead roles on the show, as TellyChakkar exclusively revealed.

When Ekta Kapoor appeared on Bigg Boss 15, she revealed that the New Naagins' name starts with the letter 'M.' And while many assumptions were made, one of the strongest contenders was actor Mahek Chahal and the news was confirmed by teh actor and teh producer later.

Mahek shared the first official look of her character from Naagin 6 on Instagram, revealing that Mahek, not Tejasswi Praksh, is the Sarvasheth Sheh Naagin.

Simba Nagpal also joins the cast as an Army officer. Fans have been waiting for the launch of the show for a long time and hoping to get some behind the scenes of the show.

And it looks like the wishes of teh fans have been answered, Mahek Chahal took to Instagram to a video with Simba Nagpal and she calls him very cute. Take a look:

This Interaction had the fans on edge and they couldn't wait for more. but they also think that Mahek and Simba shooting together means that their storylines are connected but where does that leave Tejasswi's character.

We'll have to wait and find out!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com, for more updates!

ALSO READ: Explosive! This is how Ekta Kapoor backlashes criticisms on the ‘Naagin 6’ plotline