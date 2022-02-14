OMG! Naagin 6: Is TejRan over? Tejasswi Prakash ditches Karan Kundra for this guy! Find Out More Inside

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash is living her best life after a huge win of the Title of Bigg Boss season 15 and also bagging the new and most awaited season of Naagin, season 6. The show is very Iconic and definitely ads to the Tejasswi'S achievement belt. Not just that her Relationship with Karan Kundra is making all the news.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are some of the known names of the TV industry and when they met on the show they had instant chemistry and eventually fell in love. Their relationship has not been the easiest but they did manage to stand strong for each other.

One of the main focal points of Bigg Boss was the relationship between Tejasswi and Karan. And fans adoringly call them #TejRan and fans have been waiting to know if they will continue their relationship outside and they have. And they are seen out and about very often.

But since Tejasswi has been busy shooting for Naagin 6, has that created trouble in paradise for TejRan?

Tejasswi is being shipped with this other guy from Bigg Boss 15. Well, in all fairness he is her co-star on the show, we are talking about Simba Nagpal.

Fans are loving the chemistry between Tejasswi and Simba aka Pratha and Rishabh. They have already started a new Hashtag for the duo #PraRish for Pratha and Rishabh.

And have been making edits and collage of them together even though the show premiered only on the 12TH of February. Take a look :

Meanwhile, Naagin 6 made a very buzzworthy first impression. The much-anticipated series, which premiered on Colors on February 12th is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the aegis of Balaji Telefilms, is expected to have cameo appearances from Mouni Roy and Shaheer Sheikh.

The Basant Panchami Special that aired last week, was jam-packed with action, drama, and dance, and it served as the perfect prelude to Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Mahek Chahal, and Manit Joura's new season, Naagin 6 breaths of air on Weekends on Colors.

