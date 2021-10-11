OMG! Nakuul Mehta on Ram and Priya's wedding sequence in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: 196 hours of shoot, 27 pheras and much more

MUMBAI: TV czarina Ekta Kapoor's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 that started airing more than a month ago is gearing up for a major track.

The viewers recently saw Ram and Priya's wedding celebrations and all the drama that went on amid all that.

However, it seems things are not going to be easy for both of them post-wedding.

And now, the makers are gearing up for Akshay and Shivan's wedding track.

Well, we all know that Ram and Priya's wedding track went on quite long.

The viewers were left at the edge of the seat with each and every episode.

The audiences have seen a lot in the past few episodes.

However, the actors have taken a lot of efforts to make sure the wedding track becomes memorable for the viewers.

Nakuul Mehta who plays the lead role of Ram Kapoor has given some interesting insights about his shooting experience during the wedding track.

The actor's post was well-appreciated by the fans and also a lot of celebs.

Take a look:

Nakuul went on to mention how it took so many hours to shoot for the wedding sequence and much more.

An actor's life seems glamorous but Nakuul has definitely given reality to a lot of them with this post.

What's your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

