OMG! #NeRohi from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is set to be new couple

Is Neel and Aarohi set to be a new couple in the show?

Shraddha Mestry's picture
By Shraddha Mestry
31 Jan 2022 07:22 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love. The roles are played by Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod respectively. 

And Aarohi played by Karishma Sawant and Paras Priyadarshan plays the character of Neel in the show. Now that #AbhiRa is all set to defend their love and convince their family for their marriage. Moreover, it seems that now  Neel and Aarohi have the potential to be a match for each other. Fans have also given the ship name as #NeRohi 

Check out the video:

11

While fans are excited for AbhiRa to be together. On the other hand, fans are also curious to see what is brewing in between Neel and Aarohi.

