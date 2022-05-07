OMG! Not Karan or Rishabh, but Preeta is all set to dance with this person on the sets of Kundali Bhagya | Deets Inside

Shraddha took to her social media and uploaded a video wherein she showcased glimpses of her dance rehearsal session but with a twist.

Kundali Bhagya

MUMBAI: Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular actresses in telly town.

She is known for her performance in shows such as Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl, Kumkum Bhagya, and Kundali Bhagya.

Balaji Telefilms produces Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya. It stars Shakti Arora and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued. Now, a set of new entrants including Shakti Arora, Sonal Vengurlekar, Ananya Gambhir, and Rithvik Gupta are set to spice up the story.

Also read: Kundali Bhagya: Revenge Time! Karan’s big plan to humiliate Preeta and Rishabh

The current track is revolving around the story of Shakti aka Karan/Arjun winning the auction of Karan’s asset of cricket and thus the party has already begun in the Luthra Mansion.

Well, at the party, Shraddha Arya aka Preeta Rishabh Luthra is all set to surprise everyone with her dance performance probably.

Shraddha took to her social media and uploaded a video wherein she showcased glimpses of her dance rehearsal session but with a twist.

She captioned the video as, “When A Reverse Exchange Of Instructions Happened Between The Actor & Her Director. Lead @anilvkumar04 on the dance floor & he did pretty well.”

Have a look!

Also read: Kundali Bhagya: What! Arjun Suryavanshi aka Karan Luthra returns to Luthra Mansion?

Shraddha was wearing a light blue saree with jewellery.

Isn’t the glimpse really adorable?

And well what is your take on the current track?

Do let us know your views.

For more news and gossip, stay gripped with Tellychakkar.com

