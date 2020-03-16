OMG! Not Rishi But This Is Lakshmi’s Biggest Support In Bhagyalaskhmi! Find out more

MUMBAI: "Bhagyalakshmi," a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a wealthy businessman named Rishi Oberoi. Despite this, when she learns the truth about her marriage, she feels betrayed.

The show, starring Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare, is one of Zee TV's most popular shows. The show also stars Aman Gandhi, Munira Kudrati, Smita Bansal, and others.

Even though people love the main lead characters, Rishi and Lakshmi, they also call them RishMi with love and are always too happy to see scenes of their favorites. With the latest turmoil in Rishi and Lakshmi’s love story, fans have been feeling all kinds of emotions because of the heavy drama.

ALSO READ: Bhagya Lakshmi: Superb! Rishi and Neelam have words, Rishi has unflinching faith in Lakshmi

But there was recently a very sweet moment shared by one of the stars of the show that has left everyone feeling mushy and emotional. Fans have loved the change in the dynamic of the #RishMi story and thought that Rishi might be Lakshmi’s biggest support in the show right now, but apparently, that’s not the case. Shalu, aka Munira Kudrati, is also a beloved character amongst the fans. She shared a beautiful picture of Aishwarya Khare aka Lakshmi, Mansi Bhanushali aka Bani, and herself hugging each other and captioned it ‘Through thick and thin".

Check out the post here:

Now, that's incredibly sweet, and how can we forget that the Bajwa sisters always have each other’s backs.

Meanwhile, in the show, we see that Rishi and Neelam have a huge argument as Rishi wants to meet Lakshmi and he will have to choose between Neelam and Lakshmi.

His faith in Lakshmi is unflinching, and he walks away to see her. This act infuriates Malishka and Neelam. On the other hand, Lakshmi is worried that Rishi will trust Neelam and her words. Malishka will get further revenge.

Will Malishka be exposed?

Stay Tuned to TellyChakkar.com for more updates!

Also read: Bhagya Lakshmi: Awesome! Ayush informs Rishi about the situation, Rishi vows to free Lakshmi