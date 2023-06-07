OMG! Palak Purswani reveals shocking details on how Avinash Sachdev cheated on her and the reason why he broke up with Rubina Dilaik

MUMBAI :Palak Purswani is a known personality on television and she has a good fan following.

She is best known for her role in the serial “Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke” and has been a part of many web series.

The actress these days was grabbing the headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house, where she played the game well. But somewhere, she couldn’t connect to the audience and hence, was eliminated from the show.

Her friendship with Akanksha Puri and Jiya Shankar was spoken about and of course, her tiff with Avinash Sachdev and Pooja Bhatt made news outside the house.

As we all know, Palak was in a relationship with Avinash for almost four years before they broke up. On the show, she mentioned to Jiya how she hasn’t got a closure in the relationship.

In a recent interview, Palak broke her silence on how Avinash cheated on her and what reason he gave for his failed marriage and break up with Rubina.

She said “I was dating him since almost four years and everything was going well. One day, we had a fight and didn’t talk for three weeks. Later, I noticed something is wrong with his behaviour as usually, he used to convince me after fights. But he didn't. I remember, we were at a family dinner with my parents and his. Suddenly, he went out and didn’t return.”

She further said “The next day, I met him near his building and questioned him where he is coming from.”

“He refused to tell me. I checked his phone and came to know that he went out with one of his co–stars. When I confronted him in front of his family and called that actress up, she told me that they were in a relationship with no emotions and attachments”, Palak revealed.

Palak also said, “Avinash asked me to give him one chance and he did. He became the best boyfriend ever. But, I told him that I would take some time for marriage. Later, after eight months, I went for a holiday in GOA and that’s when I came to know that he was asking for girl's number at a party. I was shocked and broken."

"The next day, I visited his place along with my brother and his best friend. I confronted him again and checked his phone. I found that he was chatting with both the sisters at the same time and that’s when I decided to break the relationship, once and for all”.

The actress also said that post the break up, her father was very affected and suffered a minor heart attack as he took Avinash as his own son. It was because of him that her parents left everything in Nagpur and shifted to Mumbai.

Palak also revealed that when she asked the actor why he broke up with his ex – girlfriend Rubina, the actor had said that she used to call him when he was at outdoor shoots. If he didn’t pick up, she would call up the director. She was very possessive and controlling and hence, it ended.

As far as his marriage is concerned, it led to divorce because the couple didn’t get along. His wife came to know through one of his friends that he cheated during his marriage and hence, that ended as well.

At the end, the actress revealed that she was extremely hurt as when her father was admitted to the hospital. Avinash never called or even asked about him. He didn't even apologise, which she can never forget.

Well, seems like Palak was very hurt by what happened but now, she has healed and moved on in life.

