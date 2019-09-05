News

OMG! Param of Colors’ Choti Sardarni is not a boy but a girl!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Sep 2019 09:02 PM

MUMBAI: There are several child artists who have made a mark on television with their cuteness and acting. And one cute actors who is currently making viewers go awww with his performance is Param from Colors’ Choti Sardarni.

However, we are sure many will be unaware that the cute Param in real life is a girl and not a boy.

Yes, her name is Kevina Tak. Before taking up Choti Sardarni, Kevina was seen in Salman Khan starrer Bharat. She played Satish Kaushik’s daughter in the film.

Take a look at these cute pictures of Kevina!

And here she is her character look as Param!
