OMG! Pratham Kunwar to exit Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein

MUMBAI: Pratham Kunwar is a prominent actor, who has been seen in some really great shows.

Pratham Kunwar is known for his performance as a negative character in Guddan – Tumse Na Ho Payega. He was later seen as a positive character in Humkadam.

The actor played a grey role in Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet. Later, he was also seen as Rocky in the show Udti Ka Naam Rajjo.

Currently, he is a part of Star Plus' popular show Yeh Hai Chahatein, portraying the character of Siddharth Rathore.

Now, Pratham updated his Instagram story with reposts of fans, who are saddened by the exit of the actor from the show. Yes, you heard it right. Pratham Kunwar is marking his exit from the show.

Have a look at the reposts updated by the actor on his social media -

For sure, viewers are saddened by his exit, but they also wish the actor a very bright future ahead and all the good luck in his way.

