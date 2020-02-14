OMG! Prince Narula made wife Yuvika Chaudhry CRY

MUMBAI: Reality shows king Prince Narula is loving and doting husband. But recently, the actor did something unexpected which made his wife Yuvika Chaudhry weep. But before you think that Prince hurt Yuvika, let us tell you that’s not true. Prince’s unexpected gesture made Yuvika’s eyes filled with tears of joy.

In the age and time wherein, celebrities are partying ways in huge numbers, one celebrity couple that has restored our faith in love is power couple Prince and Yuvika.

The couple is head over heels in love with each other and never lose a chance to make each other feel special. Prince recently gifted Yuvika a Range rover car as an anniversary present. Yuvika was totally clueless about the same and surprised to receive the present. The gorgeous actress got teary eyed because of the sweet gesture of her husband.

Have a look at the videos:

Prince’s parents were also present at the moment and the family went for a ride on their new Range rover.

Here’s a big congratulations to the couple on their new car. May their love only increase by each passing day.