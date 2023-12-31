OMG! Priya Ahuja made shocking revelations about Malav’s EXIT from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah due to THIS reason; Says ‘Now you need to get out…’

The duo appeared on the most recent edition of Luv Hua, during which Priya made it clear that, even with Malav directing, she never requested additional screen time from TMKOC maker Asit Modi. The actress said that she never asked for extra screen time simply because she was "director ki biwi" since she felt that a person's personal and professional lives should be kept apart.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 12/31/2023 - 13:00
Priya Ahuja

MUMBAI : Malav Rajda and Priya Ahuja frequently expressed their dissatisfaction with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's makers. For ten hard years, Priya's husband directed the popular sitcom in which she previously played the character of Rita Reporter.

(Also read: Bigg Boss Seaosn 17 : Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui to participate in the show?

The duo appeared on the most recent edition of Luv Hua, during which Priya made it clear that, even with Malav directing, she never requested additional screen time from TMKOC maker Asit Modi. The actress said that she never asked for extra screen time simply because she was "director ki biwi" since she felt that a person's personal and professional lives should be kept apart.

She said, “Specifically in TMKOC, I never asked him (Malav Rajda) to speak to writers or directors. I never did this. This is my profession, it is my work. When I met Malav, I was already a part of Taarak (Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah). He did not get me on board for the show. So, my track is not his responsibility. I always leave certain things to luck and my hard work. The rest is the producers’ call. We cannot do much about it."

Priya added, “I am disappointed. Earlier, the track was good but later I felt that they avoided me because I was the director’s wife. I have told him (Asit Modi) as an artist that I want to be more visible in the show but I never told him, ‘Main director ke biwi hu aap dekh lena (I am the director’s wife)’. That has never happened."

In the course of the conversation, Priya also revealed that Malav's departure from TMKOC and said it was having an impact on his personal life. She said, “Everyone faces ups and downs. We are no different. The best part is when the frustration started to come home with him, I told him, ‘Malav, this is affecting us.’ I love us. When it started coming home, I told him that, ‘now you need to get out. You better stay at home. Do not get negativity from outside.’ He realised how his work life was affecting him as a person and he chose to get out of that place."

(Also read: Bigg Boss 17: Exciting! Check out Salman Khan’s new look in the show’s promo

For more news and updates on television and Movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit:- News 18

 

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Abdu Rozik Shiv Thakare Sajid Khan Sumbul Nimrit Kaur Priyanka Chahar Choudhary MUNAWAR FARUQUI
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 12/31/2023 - 13:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Ali Fazal expressed his desire to create Guddu’s character more than his looks in Mirzapur; Says ‘At first everybody is about looks…’
MUMBAI: Although Ali Fazal has participated in numerous international and Indian projects, it was the web series...
Wow! Lara Dutta reveals the moment of landing in modeling, Also shares her hunger to make her dad proud; Says ‘I wanna go. And that’s where it actually…’
MUMBAI: Without question, one of Bollywood's best actresses is Lara Dutta. Having been the previous Miss Universe, the...
Finally! Harman Baweja received all love and support after his return in 2023 with Scoop; Says ‘I would like to take my defeats…’
MUMBAI: After an almost 10-year acting break, Harman Baweja returned with Hansal Mehta's 'Scoop.' Priyanka Chopra and...
Oh No! Manoj Bajpayee recalls a noteworthy anecdote about his mom, Geeta Devi, Reveals asking for poison in her last days; Says ‘My mother was the alpha female…’
MUMBAI: Actor Manoj Bajpayee is among the finest actors in Bollywood for his age. Having won a great deal of...
What! Vijay Sethupathi reveals being ‘afraid’ to talk Katrina Kaif while shooting for Merry Christmas; Says ‘I’m new to this industry, she is a big star’
MUMBAI: Soon, Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif will be seen together in the film Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram...
Exciting! Pavail Gulati opens up about his experience of portraying the role of a cop in Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde starrer film Deva; Says ‘Both thrilling and challenging…’
MUMBAI: The first schedule for actor Pavail Gulati's upcoming action thriller 'Deva' is already complete. Rosshan...
Recent Stories
Lara
Wow! Lara Dutta reveals the moment of landing in modeling, Also shares her hunger to make her dad proud; Says ‘I wanna go. And that’s where it actually…’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Aishwarya
Exclusive! Aishwarya Sharma finally breaks silence on her ex – boyfriend Rahul Sharma, who claims to have been married to her; reveals the real reason for their break up
Karan
Wow! Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash give a sneak peek into their plans for New Year’s Eve
Malaika Arora
On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Farah Khan praises Shiv Thakare, saying, “Today, Shiv danced with his deepest emotion”
JHALAK DIKHHLA JAA SEASON 11
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Wow! Farah Khan gifts this special thing to Shiv Thakare as he purchases a new home in Mumbai
JHALAK DIKHHLA JAA SEASON 11
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Wow! Indian Idol winners Salman Ali and Pawandeep Rajan to perform with Sreerama Chandra in the upcoming episode
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! This is what Anurag Dobhal’s brother Atul plans to do in order to make him win the show: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner Elvish Yadav joins hands with his brother